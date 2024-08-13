Firefighters extinguish van fire in Milford

Firefighters extinguished a van fire in Milford on Monday night and the cause is under investigation.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire in a white van on Meadowside Road around 6:45 p.m.

Once there, it was reported that there were canisters of acetylene and refrigerants in the back of the van that could be gassing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews were safely able to extinguish the fire without any further exposures.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

The driver was evaluated for minor injuries, but did not require transport.