Firefighters From Several Departments Responding to Fire in New London

Smoke from fire in New London
Firefighters are responding to what appears to be a large fire in New London.

Dispatchers in New London said there is a structure fire. Firefighters from several departments are responding and Norwich officials said the fire is on Mott Avenue in New London.

Firefighters from Waterford are also responding.

Heavy smoke is seen from sky cameras.

