Firefighters From Several Departments Responding to Fire in New London

Firefighters are responding to what appears to be a large fire in New London.

Dispatchers in New London said there is a structure fire. Firefighters from several departments are responding and Norwich officials said the fire is on Mott Avenue in New London.

Firefighters from Waterford are also responding.

Heavy smoke is seen from sky cameras.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Check back for updates on this developing story.