Firefighters help rescue horse stuck in the snow in Pomfret

Firefighters helped rescue a horse that was stuck in the snow in Pomfret on Tuesday evening, with help from staff from a nearby school.

Members of the Pomfret Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Pomfret Street just before 6:30 p.m. to help the owner of the horse that was stuck and they quickly realized that the equipment on the farm was not going to be enough to lift the horse.

So, they called the nearby Pomfret School and brought in a large tractor.

The crew was able to lift the horse and guide it to the barn, where veterinarians checked the animal.