Police officers and firefighters rescued a litter of kittens they found stuck in a drain.

The fire department was responding to a call on Tuesday night when a resident told them that it looked like a litter of kittens was stuck in a drain, so firefighters and police officer worked together to free them, police said.

The kittens have been taken to Bolton Veterinary Hospital for care.