Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Home in Mystic

Groton Police are currently investigating after a residential structure fire was found Friday morning.

According to officers, firefighters responded at 11:26 a.m. to Old Everts Lane in Mystic after a report of a structure fire.

On arrival, the residence was determined to be unoccupied and officers secured and blocked entry of the residence, of which has since been reopened.

Mystic Fire Department, Old Mystic Fire Department, Submarine Base Fire Department, Noank Fire Department, Ledyard Fire Department and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.