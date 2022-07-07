Firefighters Remove Residents, Pet While Battling Fire at Norwalk Apartment Building

Firefighters removed nine residents and one pet while battling an apartment fire in Norwalk late Wednesday night.

Crews responded to 261 Ely Ave., the Roodner Court Housing complex, around 11:50 p.m. and found a fire in Building 18, apartment 2B.

Fire officials said the fire department removed nine residents and one pet from the building and the fire was under control in 26 minutes.

Fire inspector Luca Feola is investigating the origin and cause investigation.

