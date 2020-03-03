Milford

Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs During Milford House Fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Elizabeth Street in Milford Tuesday night.

Milford firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Tuesday night.

Fire officials said crews were called to the home at 17 Elizabeth St. around 7:50 p.m. and found a man waiting on the porch. He told them his two small dogs were still inside and tried to go back for them. Crews stopped him and went in themselves.

 Firefighters found that a kitchen fire had extended into the next room. Crews battled flames and smoke, finding the two dogs and treating them with oxygen due to all the smoke.

The dogs were reunited with their owner, who is being assisted with the American Red Cross.

The kitchen suffered extensive damage and there is significant damage to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials stressed that once you leave your home for a fire, you should never try to reenter, but rather wait for firefighters, who have protective equipment to go inside and make rescues.

