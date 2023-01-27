Firefighters Rescue Horse Stuck Under Fence in Stamford

Firefighters rescued a horse that was stuck under a fence in Stamford Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a stable on June Road in Stamford around 6:11 p.m. Thursday and found Tex, a 1,200-pound, 20-year-old horse, lying on his side.

Tex was fatigued and partially stuck under the side of a fence used to form a paddock, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

To provide more help, additional firefighters and volunteer members from the Turn of River and Long Ridge Fire departments responded and a special horse rescue team from the fire department in Patterson, New York was called in.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters worked for around half an hour to remove fencing and stabilize the horse and they were able to get Tex upright.

In all, around 30 personnel responded to help.

Tex was then helped back into his stall.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said in a statement that firefighters were able to work with Tex’s owner on a plan to get him back on his feet.

“Once upright, Tex was assisted back into the stable without further issue. He was fed a variety of carrots by responding firefighters and appeared to be grateful for the assistance,” Palmer said.

No injuries were reported.