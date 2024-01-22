colchester

Firefighters rescue horse that slipped on ice in Colchester

Colchester Fire & Emergency Medical Services

Colchester firefighters made an unusual rescue on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Prospect Hill Road just after 11 a.m. after hearing that a horse slipped on the ice.

The horse was down for about two hours, but crews worked together to get the animal back on its feet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The horse eventually walked away uninjured. The department credits a recent animal rescue course that some of their members took.

This article tagged under:

colchesterRescue
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us