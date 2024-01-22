Firefighters rescue horse that slipped on ice in Colchester

Colchester firefighters made an unusual rescue on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Prospect Hill Road just after 11 a.m. after hearing that a horse slipped on the ice.

The horse was down for about two hours, but crews worked together to get the animal back on its feet.

The horse eventually walked away uninjured. The department credits a recent animal rescue course that some of their members took.