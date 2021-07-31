Firefighters Rescue Injured Bald Eagle in Shelton

Shelton firefighers and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials rescued an injured bald eagle near the Housatonic River.

Officials from Pine Rock Park assisted DEEP in rescuing the injured bird in the river in the area of Wooster Island.

Concerned boaters and people contacted officials after seeing the eagle was in distress.

With the help of DEEP, the firefighters were able to package and safely transport the eagle back to shore. DEEP officials then transported the eagle to a specialist for treatment.