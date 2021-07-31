shelton

Firefighters Rescue Injured Bald Eagle in Shelton

Shelton Fire Department

Shelton firefighers and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials rescued an injured bald eagle near the Housatonic River.

Officials from Pine Rock Park assisted DEEP in rescuing the injured bird in the river in the area of Wooster Island.

Concerned boaters and people contacted officials after seeing the eagle was in distress.

With the help of DEEP, the firefighters were able to package and safely transport the eagle back to shore. DEEP officials then transported the eagle to a specialist for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

sheltonDEEPHousatonic Riverbald eagleeagle rescue
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us