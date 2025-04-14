Firefighters rescue people hanging out of window of burning New Haven building

Firefighters rescued three people after finding residents hanging out a window of a burning building in New Haven on Monday afternoon and calling for help.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Chapel Street around 2:07 p.m. and they found people hanging out of window and yelling for help, according to the fire department.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue one person and two people were carried out of the building.

Two people were transported to a hospital to be treated and a third refused treatment, according to the fire department.

Six people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.