New Haven

Firefighters rescue people hanging out of window of burning New Haven building

New Haven Fire

Firefighters rescued three people after finding residents hanging out a window of a burning building in New Haven on Monday afternoon and calling for help.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Chapel Street around 2:07 p.m. and they found people hanging out of window and yelling for help, according to the fire department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue one person and two people were carried out of the building.

Two people were transported to a hospital to be treated and a third refused treatment, according to the fire department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Six people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us