Firefighters rescue ‘Santa' during Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza

Norwalk firefighters came to Santa's rescue on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to 50 Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. where a person dressed as Santa Claus was stuck on the side of a building about 60 feet off the ground, according to the firefighters' union.

The person was rappelling down the 13-story building as part of the Norwalk Holiday Extravaganza.

According to firefighters, part of the costume became entangled in the rigging and he became stuck.

Crews were able to get to the man through a window on the 6th floor. They removed the window and were able to bring him in to safety.