Firefighters rescue several dogs from fire at North Haven animal hospital

Firefighters helped rescue several dogs during a fire at an animal hospital in North Haven on Sunday night.

They responded to Central Animal Hospital on Devine Street for a fire around 9:15 p.m., according to fire officials.

A fire broke out in a dryer in an area of the building where several animals were being housed, they said.

The fire caused heavy smoke an toxic fumes in the area, fire officials said.

Firefighters put out the fire and worked to carry some of the animals outside where the hospital's staff was waiting to treat them. The firefighters worked with the staff to revive and care for some of the dogs that were removed.

Two dogs were in cardiac arrest, but were able to be saved, according to fire officials.

North Haven police, animal control officers, and ambulance staff also assisted.

The fire remains under investigation.