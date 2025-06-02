North Haven

Firefighters rescue several dogs from fire at North Haven animal hospital

North Haven Fire

Firefighters helped rescue several dogs during a fire at an animal hospital in North Haven on Sunday night.

They responded to Central Animal Hospital on Devine Street for a fire around 9:15 p.m., according to fire officials.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A fire broke out in a dryer in an area of the building where several animals were being housed, they said.

The fire caused heavy smoke an toxic fumes in the area, fire officials said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Firefighters put out the fire and worked to carry some of the animals outside where the hospital's staff was waiting to treat them. The firefighters worked with the staff to revive and care for some of the dogs that were removed.

Two dogs were in cardiac arrest, but were able to be saved, according to fire officials.

North Haven police, animal control officers, and ambulance staff also assisted.

Local

West Hartford 2 mins ago

Person hit and killed in busy West Hartford intersection

East Hartford 12 hours ago

Larceny complaint at East Hartford diner leads to death of teenager

The fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us