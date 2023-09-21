Firefighters rescue six people during fire in Hartford

Firefighters rescued six people from a fire in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to 393 Franklin Ave., a multifamily building with a barber shop and another business space on the first floor, just after 2:30 a.m. and heavy fire from the first floor was extending to the second and third floors, fire officials said.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue two people from the third floor and they rescued four more residents who were on the stairs.

The fire went to a second alarm and crews knocked down the blaze.

One resident was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and one firefighter was treated at the scene for possible heat exhaustion, but was not taken to the hospital.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department’s special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist 10 people, nine adults and one child from four families, who are displaced.