Firefighters Respond to 2 Crashes in Around an Hour on I-95 in Westport

Firefighters responded to two crashes on Interstate 95 in Westport in around an hour Saturday night and said four people were taken to the hospital.

Westport firefighters responded to a crash on Interstate 95 South, between exits 18 and 17, around 7:42 p.m.

Fire officials said the southbound lanes had to be closed because of the location of the vehicles and debris from the crash.

Westport firefighters provided first aid to several injured people and four people were taken to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police responded to investigate, according to fire officials.

As crews were clearing the scene around 8:45 p.m., Westport firefighters were notified of a second crash involving three vehicles around a quarter mile away from the original crash.

Two lanes were closed as firefighters and EMS treated injured people.

All lanes of travel were reopened at 9:20 p.m.