Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive.

Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.