Fire Breaks Out at Storage Area for Chemicals Outside Pepperidge Farm Plant in Bloomfield

Operations at the Pepperidge Farm bakery plant in Bloomfield are suspended until the health department inspects the building after a fire outside Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bloomfield Fire Department responded to the Blue Hills Avenue location after receiving reports that a tent-like structure was on fire and chemicals might be involved.

Bloomfield fire officials said they determined that there was sulfuric acid, so they let the fire burn off rather than use water to avoid a chemical reaction.

Officials from the company said the tent was a temporary storage spot for the chemical drums because construction is happening at the building.

Officials said crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental will be checking to see if check to see if chemicals got into the groundwater and storm drain.

No injuries are reported.

Some of the employees have gone home and some are waiting to go back inside.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m.

Police said there are no road closures.