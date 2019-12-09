Powder Found at Yale-New Haven Hospital Deemed Not a Threat: Investigators

Hazmat crews spent most of the afternoon at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a powdery substance was discovered in a public waiting area.

New Haven and Guilford hazmat and fire crews as well as the FBI spent three hours on the scene. They wrapped up just after 4 p.m.

After testing, they determined that the white powder found inside the hospital was not a threat.

The security team was called in at 1 p.m. when someone spotted that powder in a baggy inside the atrium near the emergency room.

Decontamination equipment was laid out in the ambulance entrance, but was never used.

Because evacuations never took place, hospital officials said the impact was minor.

The security guard who responded and came in close contact with the substance was put under quarantine, but did not show any negative effects.

“The employee got checked out early on. They’ll go through regular monitoring and, of course, the medical surveillance that all employees have if there’s any type of exposure. What we’re happy to report is that every system that is supposed to work worked,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

The powder was sent to the state lab for further analysis.

Any surveillance footage of the person who left the baggy will be shared with the New Haven Police Department.

This is the second time in two weeks that hazmat teams have been called to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Thirty-five people were evacuated from the emergency waiting area after a man walked in and threw a towel down calling it chemical warfare in late November.

A spokesperson for the hospital said their security team does everything it can to prevent incidents like these from affecting patient care.