Firefighters Extinguish Brush Fire at Tweed New Haven Airport

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Tweed New Haven Airport on Sunday.

Tweed New Haven Airport said the fire broke out in multiple locations at the airport in the afternoon. The fire was not caused by a plane.

Multiple crews from New Haven Fire Department responded and helped extinguish the fire.

"New Haven Fire Department and Tweed personnel attacked it from multiple directions in an effort to protect the airport and surrounding properties," New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston said.

The fire has been declared under control, Alston added.

The extent of the damage from the fire is unclear, but airport officials said the airport will reopen after the runway is cleared of ash debris.

No injuries have been reported.