Windsor

Firefighters Respond to Multiple Brush Fires in Windsor

NBC Connecticut

Several fire departments are working to put out multiple brush fires in Windsor this evening.

There's a large brush fire on Loren Circle in Windsor. Bloomfield, Windsor Locks and Hartford firefighters are responding to the scene.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Windsorbrush fire
