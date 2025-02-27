Thompson

Firefighters respond to school complex in Thompson

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters responded to the school complex on Riverside Drive in Thompson on Thursday morning, according to Thompson Board of Education chair Kathleen Herbert.

The complex is made up of the Mary Fisher Elementary School, Thompson Middle School, and Tourtellotte Memorial High School.

There has been an evacuation of the complex as a precaution, Herbert said. It's not clear what prompted the evacuation or if all three schools are affected.

School and fire officials are expected to provide an update.

There were no other details immediately available.

