Firefighters responded to Westfarms mall in West Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several fire trucks outside P.F. Changs, around 2 p.m.

Two fire trucks had ladders extended up to the roof of the restaurant, with at least one firefighter on the roof.

It was not clear if it was a fire or something else that led to the emergency response.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the West Hartford Fire Department and Westfarms for information.