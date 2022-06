Eight people are displaced after a fire in Meriden Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Crown Streets and the chief said no one was injured and everyone got out safely.

Residents of two apartments are displaced, five from one unit and three from another.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to one building and damage to the siding of a building next door.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

NBC Connecticut