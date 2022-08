Firefighters responded to a fire on South Colony Street in Meriden Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said they received a call reporting a stove fire in the building just after 2 p.m.

They were responding during an electrical storm, received a call that the building was on fire, and found heavy fire from the second-floor kitchen.

Officials said everyone was out of the structure and no firefighters were injured.

