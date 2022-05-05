Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Fire at Historic Lighthouse Inn in New London

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire at the historic Lighthouse Inn in New London Thursday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire started in the walls and moved up through the building, according to fire officials.

Two floors of the building suffered damage from fire, smoke and water, fire officials said. Firefighters were able to save the inn, they said.

The Lighthouse Inn was originally opened in 1902 and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

It has been undergoing renovations for the past few years, according to New London's mayor.

The firefighter that was hospitalized is believed to be suffering from heat exhaustion, according to Fire Chief Thomas Curcio.

The inn was scheduled to reopen to the public Sunday for Mother's Day, the mayor said.