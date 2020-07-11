Firefighters Save 3 Dogs While Putting Out House Fire in Orange

Firefighters put out a house fire in Orange Friday night and saved three dogs in the process.

The fire happened on Chippendale Lane at approximately 9:15 p.m., crews said.

A family came home to find their home was on fire, crews said.

Firefighters said they found heavy smoke throughout the whole home upon arrival. It was discovered that the smoke was coming from a fire in the basement of the home.

Crews said they were able to rescue the family's pets while putting out the fire.

Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and ventilate the home. Crews said there was a large amount of carbon monoxide that had filled the home.

The fire chief said damage to the home was limited because the family had their basement door closed, which prevented the fire from quickly spreading.

“Closing doors is an important way to stop the spread of fire and protect yourself from fire,” said Dumas. “In this case, it kept the fire contained to the room in the basement. We could see the charring and the soot on the back of the door to the room. It’s a great lesson about keeping doors closed, including bedroom doors at night."

Crews said the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damages to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.