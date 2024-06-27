Shelton

Firefighters intentionally burn Shelton home full of fireworks

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters in Shelton intentionally set fire to a home on Bruce Drive on Thursday because there was a large number of fireworks in the residence.

The Shelton Fire Department and Shelton police initially responded to the home on Saturday for a fire located in the garage.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fireworks were actively going off while firefighters battled the blaze.

After firefighters were able to douse the flames, police found a large quantity of fireworks in the garage and in the basement of the house, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The house was secured, and fire officials determined the best course of action was to reburn the home to safely eliminate the risk from the fireworks. Police and the fire marshal obtained a court order to conduct a controlled burn of the home.

Authorities evacuated some homes in the area Thursday and sent a "code red" message to residents nearby to alert them to what was going to happen, according to police.

Police said an arrest is expected as part of their investigation.

Local

Sandy Hook 11 mins ago

Judge stops parents' effort to collect on $50M Alex Jones owes for saying Newtown shooting was hoax

Ned Lamont 20 mins ago

Governor Lamont to work remotely after testing positive for COVID

The Shelton Fire Marshal's Office, Shelton Police Detective Bureau, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of Saturday's initial fire.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us