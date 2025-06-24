Firefighters warn not to plug air conditioners into power strips, extension cords

Firefighters are issuing an important warning as extreme heat continues across Connecticut.

The Naugatuck Fire Department said when running your air conditioner this summer, it’s important to plug the unit into a wall outlet, rather than through an extension cord, power strip, or wall adapter.

“Extension cords are allowed for small current devices but using them on heavy draw equipment like air conditioners, and in the wintertime, space heaters, can cause the cord to overheat and melt,” said Fire Chief Ken Hanks. “We have had several cases where we’ve had fires because of that. Our fire marshal’s office has also found cords in the process of melting that have not caught fire, and we’re able to prevent that fire from occurring.”

Naugatuck Fire Marshal Ned Dalton said they continue to see people doing this dangerous practice during the home inspections they conduct.

“I had one where an extension cord was run about 6 feet, but it was a 25-foot cord, coiled up under what was made to be an end table. It was melted into the bottom of the container and the carpet, when we tried to pick it up, the carpet came with it. It was minutes away from burning,” he said.

Dalton showed examples of adapters and power strips that are burnt and melted, coming close to starting a fire. He said he finds these hazards across hundreds of units each year.

“People just don’t know or understand that the power strip is only for small type of stuff like your stereos, TV, whatnot,” Dalton added.

These experts said it’s best to plug your AC directly into the wall outlet, and if you don’t have one nearby, get a professional to install one.

“Plug it directly into the wall,” the chief said. “If you own the house, it’s easy to have an electrician come and verify that the outlet can’t handle that current, if you’re a renter, that’s up to the landlord to make that improvement to the house.”

“The window units, air conditioners are tough, cause the older houses there’s usually not enough outlets, so what does work is the newer stand-alone units,” Dalton recommended.

Dalton said if a power strip or adapter says relocatable, it can be left plugged in for long periods of time for devices like TVs and cable boxes.

“[If it] says temporary, it can only be used like an extension cord. You have to unplug it. You can’t have it fulltime.”

He also said it’s best not to cut corners when shopping for these items.

“They all say the same thing – they all say grounded, they all say circuit protected and whatnot, so what we all do is buy the cheapest one,” Dalton continued. “I always say buy the more expensive one.”

“We really don’t want to go to fires,” the chief added. “We like to prevent fires as much as we can, and if we can prevent a fire, that’s a win-win for everybody.”