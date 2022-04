Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Campfield Avenue in Hartford.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon and crews are actively working to put it out.

Crews said the blaze is in the South End and it's at a residential building.

Companies are on scene in the #SouthEnd of the city on #Campfield Avenue with a working fire in a residential building. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/UyetjqiRVQ — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) April 24, 2022

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.