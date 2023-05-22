This Is Why the Skies in CT Are Smoky Monday

Smoke from fires in Canada is causing smoky skies in Connecticut.

There are dozens of raging wildfires in western Canada and the smoke has drifted south into the United States, which prompted Colorado and Montana to issue air quality alerts.

The smoke is in the high parts of our atmosphere so it is not impacting breathing quality, but it is causing a haze.

This has been happening on and off for about two weeks.

