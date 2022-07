A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said.

Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m.

A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

