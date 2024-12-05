Firetruck crashes into pole while responding to call in Greenwich

A firetruck crashed into a pole while responding to a call in Greenwich early Thursday morning.
It happened during wintry weather overnight. The fire department said the crash happened on a back road.
No other cars were involved in the crash, and firefighters on the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have all since been released.
No additional information was immediately available.
