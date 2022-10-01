Firework Likely to Blame for Fire at Rich Products

Officials say a lone firework is what likely sparked a fire at a New Britain company earlier in the week.

According to a spokesperson for Rich Products, the fire broke out sometime Thursday evening on the roof of their facility located on Myrtle Street.

The plant was immediately evacuated and no employees were injured.

The fire did not damage any equipment or systems inside the facility and employees were able to eventually go back inside to continue working.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The spokesperson stated that the company is also in the process of filing a police report, but did not specify further.