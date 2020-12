Post University announced that they will launch fireworks on New Year's Day at Waterbury's Holy Land.

The university said the fireworks will be held in place of the "Meet and Greet" Santa Claus event. Because of COVID-19, that event won't be held this year.

Anyone can watch the fireworks either in person or online.

The fireworks will start at 6 p.m. on January 1.

More information can be found here.