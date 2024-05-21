Fireworks spark fire at Wethersfield home

Fireworks are being blamed for starting a fire at a home in Wethersfield on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a home on Mitchell Court around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Crews said the back exterior of the home was on fire when they arrived.

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

The fire was quickly knocked down before it could spread inside the home.

According to fire officials, the fire was caused by discarding the remains of illegal fireworks into a plastic trash barrel.

No injuries were reported.