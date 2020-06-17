Fireworks, Sparklers; What's Legal and Illegal in Connecticut

With weeks still to go before the Fourth of July, local officials in several towns have been getting complaints about people setting off fireworks and fire crackers.

Connecticut law prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks without a permit.

As police investigate complaints, here is a look at what's allowed and what is not in Connecticut.

Legal

Sparklers and fountains, which produce sparks when lit, are not considered fireworks and are legal in the state, but cannot be sold or used by anyone younger than 16.

Illegal:

Devices that fly or explode, including firecrackers, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles and any firework containing any explosive or flammable compound, are illegal in Connecticut.

Novelties and trick noise makers such as smoke bombs, party poppers and snappers and the "snake," are banned in Connecticut. Sky Lanterns are also prohibited under this statute, according to police.

See more on Connecticut's fireworks laws here.

The State fire marshal issues permits for supervised displays of fireworks and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection licenses fireworks displays, special effects, fireworks and special effects shooters, and fireworks distributors and manufacturers.

Advice from Fire Officials

The Fairfield Police Department urges: