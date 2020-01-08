BURLINGTON

Fire Destroys Home in Burlington

Burlington Fire Department

Burlington Fire Department are on scene battling a fire at 67 Lyon Road, Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fire started in a garage just before 6 a.m. and extended to the house. Crews from surrounding towns came to assist with additional water supply and man power.

According to fire officials, they are shuttling water from the hydrant of a school outside of the closed area.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely with no reported injuries.

Lyon Road is closed between Myra Lane and Nepaug Road until further notice.

Crews on scene at a home in Burlington after early morning fire.

