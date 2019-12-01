FIRST ALERT: Snow Starting to Fall in Parts of the State

What to Know SNOW: The northwest hills can expect as much as 5" to 10" with totals lowering as we move toward the southeast and coast.

TIMING: Storm starts late Sunday morning. Snow comes in two rounds - Sunday midday to afternoon, and Monday afternoon and evening.

TRAVEL IMPACT: A mix of snow, sleet and rain will make for slippery roads during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

STORM UPDATES

2:50 P.M. Snow is pretty much falling statewide with the exception of far northeastern CT where there is still some dry air to overcome. We're also starting to see some sleet mix in for parts of western CT especially the western half of Fairfield county. Elsewhere in CT expect moderate snow to continue through the afternoon and into the evening for areas away from the immediate shoreline.

1:53 P.M: Moderate bands of snow continue to move into the state. Widespread snow is currently falling in western CT with flurries and light snow showers moving across the I-91 corridor. We expect snow to be falling statewide by 3 to 4 this afternoon.

12:10 P.M: Snow and sleet is starting to develop along the Connecticut / New York border.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a winter storm today into tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will track to the south of Connecticut bringing with it heavy snow, sleet, and even rain for parts of Connecticut.

We expect snow to overspread the state early this afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the state away from the immediate shoreline.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Windham County starting today into Tuesday morning.

Another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for coastal Fairfield Country from until 7 p.m. tonight.

The latest computer guidance suggests that inland Connecticut could be dealing with primarily snow and sleet while shoreline communities should expect a mixture of snow, sleet, and a change to rain.

The Northwest Hills can expect the most snow, with 5 to 10 inches predicted. We're expecting 3 to 5 inches through the middle of the state, and 1 to 3 inches along the shoreline.

Snow will quickly change to sleet and rain at the coast. Inland a prolonged period of snow and sleet is expected as well as freezing rain.

The ice amounts should be relatively minor and we're not expecting widespread tree or power line issues.

This worst travel conditions are expected this afternoon and evening. Lighter precipitation and slightly warmer temperatures should improve road conditions somewhat for tomorrow morning.

A list of cancellations and parking bans can be found here.

Right now, you can make sure the shovel and snow blower are ready to go.

We will continue to fine tune the forecast and provide updates as new information comes in.