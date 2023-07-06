First babies are transferred into Stamford Health's new NICU

Delivering a pre-mature baby or having a child with a congenital issue can be terrifying, but now there are new resources available for newborns in these situations and their parents at Stamford Health.

The health system has just opened a brand new Cohen Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Stamford Hospital. The first two babies were transferred into the NICU on Thursday.

One little girl weighs less than two pounds. With a loving touch, the tiny newborn is getting around-the-clock-care.

"This baby was born and extremely premature and is now kind of feeding and growing on some respiratory support,” Dr. John Ciannella, Stamford Health director of the Division of Neonatology, said. “This new unit is ideal for a nurturing environment for the baby.”

The Cohen NICU replaces the hospital’s more than 20-year-old neonatal intensive care unit. Although it served thousands of babies throughout the years, the health system saw the need for an upgrade.

“We knew what our limitations were, we knew we knew what our patients needed. And from feedback from parents, we knew what parents wanted,” Ciannella said.

The NICU was built with nurturing at top-of-mind.

“It was very thoughtfully designed for our neonates and their families to create a healing environment,” Kathleen Silard, Stamford Health president and CEO, said.

The space can accommodate 15 babies and includes private rooms and areas that can be used for quadruplets or triplets. Each newborn gets enhanced care with state-of-the-art technology.

“We're basically trying to mimic the womb, nice warm cozy environment for good growth,” Ciannella said. “We're able to monitor the baby's temperature, we're able to monitor humidity, we are able to assess noise levels.”

There is even a new milk prep and storage area, to safely keep a mom’s milk or breast milk donations for feedings.

“We want them to get nutrition, but they're not able to get it from the mouth. So we've used lavage tubes and that's what these syringes and pumps do,” Ciannella said.

The new Cohen NICU represents just one part of Stamford Health’s larger initiative to enhance services for women and babies in the community.

"This is part of a multi-stage plan,” Silard said. “We built a new pediatric unit, built this neonatal ICU. And right now, we're in the middle of renovating all of our maternity area, which is just a floor away.”

Silard says the entire renovation project cost $43 million, with $36 million already raised through philanthropic support. The Cohen NICU was a $6.5 million project.

“It's very stressful, very scary to have a baby in the ICU, and to be able to create that healing and supportive environment, we like to say that we provide expert care with a human touch,” Silard said.

For the medical team, it means a great deal making a difference for families.

“My team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, lactation consultants are all here for that for the parents,” Ciannella said.

Providing support during the very first days for the tiny babies has a huge impact.

“We are transforming the kind of care that women and children can get in this community,” Silard said.