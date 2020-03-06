coronavirus

First Case of Coronavirus in Connecticut, Reported in Danbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Connecticut.

The person infected is an employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who is a New York resident.

Governor Ned Lamont and health officials will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m. in Danbury to provide more details.

Danbury and Norwalk Hospital are a part of the same hospital system, Nuvance Health.

Nuvance Health also operates New Milford Hospital and Sharon Hospital, but there is no indication the infected employee worked at those locations.

Local

beluga whale 2 mins ago

Proposed Ban on Whale Research Draws Dozens to the State Capitol

Daylight Saving Time 47 mins ago

Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time Gaining Steam

“Our multidisciplinary team across Nuvance Health is working closely together to ensure we are prepared for this quickly evolving outbreak,” said Dr. Valerie Cluzet, infectious disease specialist at Nuvance Health on Thursday in a press release prior to the announcement of the infection. “Effective communication and staying informed are both essential to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”

Hospital officials in Connecticut say they are preparing in the event the state sees a large number of coronavirus cases.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19danbury
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us