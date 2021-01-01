First Connecticut Babies of 2021

Goodbye 2020. Welcome 2021. A Milford family has already had a sweet start to the new year with the arrival of a baby girl.

Ashley Grace, the daughter of Lisa and Nicholas Detoro, of Milford, is the first baby to be delivered at the Childbirth Center at Griffin Hospital this year. She was born at 12:21 a.m.

Ashley is 7 pounds and 11 ounces and has two siblings at home, a 9-year-old sister Alyssa, and a 6-year-old brother, Anthony.

Welcome, Ashley. We wish you health and happiness.

Congratulations to mom and dad and your sister and brother.