Date revealed for opening of first Wegmans in Connecticut

Wegmans Food Markets has announced the grand opening dates for stores opening this year and the Norwalk store will open in July.

It will be at 675 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

This is Wegmans’ first Connecticut location and it will open on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

Hiring for the Norwalk store is ongoing.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates to round out our team before opening day,” Norwalk store manager Emily Gee said in a statement. “We’re excited to begin the countdown to July 23 when we can welcome the Norwalk community through our doors.”

The Norwalk store will be 92,000 square feet and will employ approximately 500 people.

If you are interested in applying for a job, call the hiring office at 203-299-3333.

