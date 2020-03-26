First Coronavirus Death in Stamford Is Former Board of Representative Member

The city of Stamford is reporting its first death from coronavirus.

Mayor David Martin released a statement saying that former Board of Representative member Anthony “Tony” Spadaccini died in the early morning of March 25 due to complications from COVID-19.

Following is the statement Martin released.

“It is with great sadness I share with Stamford the first death of one of our own. In Tony Spadaccini, Stamford has lost a father, a husband, a civil servant, and an irreplaceable member of our community. Many may know Tony for his service to our City as a member of the Board of Representatives, where he made a memorable contribution in the short time he was on the board. More than any one accomplishment, Tony was a person who made Stamford better. He was a supporter at Stamford High football games, a loving father to his two sons, and an individual who invested his time to make our community better. My condolences to his family and everyone affected by his death.”

The state of Connecticut has had 875 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 people have died.

Martin is calling on residents to do everything they can to stay home, practice social distancing, wash their hands and take this public health emergency seriously.

“I believe most people in Stamford are taking this seriously, but this death should be a wake-up call for those who are not,” Martin said.

“Tony’s contribution to the community especially to the youth of Stamford was astounding — he was so giving of his time and talents, he sorely missed by the community and our hearts go out to his wife Stefanie and his two sons,” Board of Representatives Minority Leader Mary Lisa Fedeli said in a statement.