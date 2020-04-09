First Coronavirus Death Reported in Ledyard

Ledyard officials have reported their first coronavirus death is a 64-year-old woman.

The Ledge Light Health District reported the death Thursday afternoon.

“It is with deep regret that I inform our community of the passing of a fellow Ledyard resident today. Please remain vigilant with social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing. My sympathies and prayers go out to this residents’ family and friends,” Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III said.

Ledge Light Health District said they are continuing to promote social distancing as the best way to slow the spread of the virus.

“The first death in our jurisdiction is a sad reminder of the need for adherence to social distancing measures. It is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected,” Ledge Light Health District Director of Health Stephen Mansfield said.

The Ledge Light Health District serves as the local health department for East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington and Waterford.