First Lady Jill Biden Meets With Navy Families in Groton

First lady Jill Biden arrives to speak with families of the crew serving aboard the USS Delaware
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

First lady Jill Biden visited Connecticut on Thursday and met with families of the crew of USS Delaware, an attack submarine based in Groton.

Biden, accompanied by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, shook hands and posed for photos with families at a holiday gathering inside the Submarine Veterans Club.

“I know that this is a strong community and I really honor your service,” Biden told the families.

As the sponsor of USS Delaware, Biden smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the submarine at its 2018 christening in Newport News, Virginia.

Naval Submarine Base New London is the primary U.S. Navy submarine base on the East Coast.

