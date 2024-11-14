First-of-its-kind Christmas movie trail unveiled in Wethersfield

The Christmas season is approaching, and Connecticut has become a popular place where many Christmas movies are filmed.

Connecticut just unveiled the first Christmas Movie Trail at Silas W. Robbins House in Wethersfield, which allows movie lovers to experience the towns that are captured in the Christmas films.

The trail will include a guide that shows visitors places to stay, restaurants and attractions that were seen in 22 Christmas movies throughout the state.

Twelve local residents were chosen to attend the event and were able to meet actors from the movies, and one winner was chosen to be an extra for a movie being filmed in Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “As the first of its kind, the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is more than a nod to the films themselves – it’s an invitation to experience Connecticut in a way that’s both familiar and new."

The Christmas films that will be featured along the trail includes:

Trivia at St. Nick’s

Where Are You, Christmas?

Mystic Christmas

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Sugar Plum Twist

A Holiday in Harlem

Next Stop, Christmas

One Royal Holiday

Holiday for Heroes

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Christmas at Pemberly Manor

Romance at Reindeer Lodge

Wally Lamb’s Wishin’ & Hopin’

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

The Holiday Fix Up

The Noel Diary

Soul Santa

My Adventures with Santa

A Very Nutty Christmas

A Very Merry Toy Store

Broadcasting Christmas

The Santa Con

"We’re proud that our towns and cities have inspired so many holiday favorites, and we look forward to welcoming fans to see these idyllic communities firsthand," Lamont said.