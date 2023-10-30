First responder community mourning following death of Salem EMT

There has been an outpouring of emotion after a volunteer with the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Department was tragically killed this weekend.

Crossing a dark road (Route 354) directly across from the department, 69-year-old Willis Sands was headed home after a Halloween Trunk or Treat.

Grief counselors will be at the firehouse Monday night. They will be offering assistance to everyone affected by the loss, especially those who tried to save Sands’ life after he was struck around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“A lot of our members are quite shaken right now,” Gardener Lake Fire Chief Peter Silva said.

Sands was an EMT and paramedic serving for more than four decades. He volunteered in many departments around Southeastern Connecticut, Long Island and New York City. While splitting time working in Connecticut and NYC, Sands was among those responding on Sept. 11, 2001.

“He was at the towers, and as soon as he got free and got a chance, he called the firehouse telling us he was alright,” Steve Philopena recalled.

Around Southeastern Connecticut Monday, fellow first responders were showing support. Among the many departments Sands was affiliated with is Chesterfield Fire Department, where one member wore a cap throughout the day, that he says was given to him by Sands.

“Personally, it is like there’s a hole in the universe this morning to me,” Steven Frischling said.

Sands joined the Gardener Lake Volunteer Fire Department in 1981 and is being remembered as a fun, humble man; one who was always there to listen and is being described as a mentor.

“You can only learn so much in the classroom,” Silva said. “The experience and the knowledge that he was able to pass on to people is unmatched.”

The incident remains under investigation.