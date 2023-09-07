First responders across CT react after one police officer died and another was injured in Hartford crash

First responders from across Connecticut and beyond are responding to the death of Hartford police officer after a driver who was fleeing the scene of a traffic stop struck a police cruiser in Hartford late Wednesday night, according to Hartford police. Another officer suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officer Bobby Garten, an eight-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, died of his injuries, according to Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody and Mayor Luke Bronin. Garten was a second-generation Hartford police officer, police said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Officer Kearney is hospitalized and in stable condition. Police said he suffered serious injuries.

These are several of the social media posts from first responders across the state.

The local community is also reacting and the Connecticut Institute for Community Development Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. Committee has postponed the Puerto Rican Flag Raising Ceremony, which was initially planned for Thursday.

"We are mourning the loss of a fallen hero alongside the City of Hartford. We would like to express our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, his brothers in the Police Department, and the entire City of Hartford staff. We would also like to offer our deepest gratitude to the fallen Police Officer for his service," the statement says. "The ceremony was meant to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage, culture, and contributions to our community. However, in light of this devastating loss and to honor the fallen officer, it is pertinent that we come together as a community to mourn and pay our respects.".