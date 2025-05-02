First responders, fallen firefighter honored for service during busy fire season

A total of 605 wildfires popped up in Connecticut in 2024, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and one firefighter lost his life in the line of duty.

It was a busy fall for first responders, and state officials say that over 200 of those brush fires alone were in October and November.

The Hawthorne Fire ignited on Oct. 21, 2024, setting off a response from dozens of departments in and out of state to keep it at bay.

"To come here, it does take you back a minute. It makes you reflect on everything that happened throughout that month, two months period,” Berlin Chief Jonn Massirio said.

Massirio is one of the many firefighters who were on the ground at the time. State officials honored those who contributed to fighting the 127-acre Hawthorne Fire and others this fall, an act he says provides closure to such a busy, and at points tragic, time.

"Recognition is so important for what these people do,” Massirio said.

DEEP said it's more important now than ever to take brush fires seriously, saying they're often caused by humans.

“In a normal year, the state experiences around 50 brush fires. Adding to the challenge, this period was the driest period, the state experienced in 30 years without a drop of rain the entire time,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

Leaders said the concern is that wildfires will only become a bigger problem, especially considering there have been double the number of wildfires reported this spring compared to last.

"These wildfires are a reminder of how different this job is today. How you all be ready for a myriad of changes and dangers,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said.

"We're going to see more and more extreme switches in the weather so to bring us out and make sure we're prepared before it happens again is ever so important again,” Massirio said.

Honoring fallen firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr.

While fighting the Hawthorne Fire on Lamentation Mountain, Wethersfield firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr. died in the line of duty.

His memory and his family were honored in a ceremony on Friday.

Sharkevich spent 47 years in fire service in both Hartford and Wethersfield and dedicated his life to giving back to his community.

"I know he's up there spiritually,” Sophia Sharkevich, Robert’s mother, said.

Members of the Sharkevich family say they think of Robert, or "Sharky," every single day.

"It's been a really tough time,” Steve Sharkevich, Robert’s brother, said.

Since his death, Sharkevich has lived on in the minds of other first responders and state leaders, too.

“Rob was a hero, but he was also a kid brother, a grandson, a father in a law. I’ve been told he had a mischievous stark to him, he could fix just about anything,” Governor Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said.

"Both in Hartford and in Wethersfield, he put his life on the line as a full-time and volunteer firefighter. But, he also was inside the Wethersfield Public Schools, working to make the schools work as a carpenter and technician,” Murphy said.

In addition to recognizing the first responders who fought the Hawthorne and other wildfires, state leaders honored the Sharkevich family with a flag and statement from the governor.

"It's so nice for everyone to come out and pay their respects to my robert,” Sophia said.

On Sunday, Sharkevich is being honored at a national fallen firefighter's memorial service in Maryland.

Lamont is directing flags at half-staff here in Connecticut in his honor that day.

“We appreciate all the support we've received as a family and through our community,” Steve said.