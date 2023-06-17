First responders go head-to-head in Battle of the Badges in Manchester

Manchester was home to an exciting basketball tournament on Saturday. The players? First responders from around the state.

State troopers, local police officers, fire fighters, and teachers came together inside East Catholic High School for what's known as Battle of the Badges.

"The biggest thing that inspired me to be here today and start putting this together with the united way is just to try and get away from the negativity that you see out there," said Connecticut State Trooper Evan Goddard.

Goddard traded in his uniform for sneakers and a yellow team jersey.

The Hartford and West Hartford police departments, Connecticut State Police, Hartford Fire Department, The Department of Correction, and The University of Hartford Public Safety were just some of the teams vying for a spot in the championship game.

And they weren't just playing to compete, but playing to support a number of communities. Organizers say this day-long tournament helps children, adults, and families in need.

"We have over 40 percent of Connecticut households that cannot meet their basic needs so this fundraiser is really all about that. We want to help families. We want to help individuals during this really challenging time of inflation," said Eric Harrison, CEO and President of United Way.

The first responders, who dedicate their life serving others, were serving others on the court and also making their families proud.

"My dad is playing and it's going to be Father's Day soon so I'm really excited for him," said Arielle Melendez, of New Britain.

The funds raised Saturday go back to the community by serving the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.